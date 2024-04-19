Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 52-Week High at $420.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 417 ($5.19), with a volume of 14656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409 ($5.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.52) to GBX 967 ($12.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQX

Aquis Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

About Aquis Exchange

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.59.

(Get Free Report)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.