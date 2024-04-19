Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,105 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.12 on Friday. 196,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

