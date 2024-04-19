BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $131.50

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.50 and last traded at $131.83, with a volume of 48835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 50.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

