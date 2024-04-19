Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,914 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

