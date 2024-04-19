VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Down 1.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $204.39 and last traded at $205.53. 2,598,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,628,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.63.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

