Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.58

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.58 and traded as high as C$15.86. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 41,698 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AD.UN. Desjardins raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AD.UN

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$703.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.