Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 50,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$99.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.45.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

