Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $29.49 on Friday, hitting $859.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $958.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.71.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

