Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $21,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. 99,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FMNB. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMNB

About Farmers National Banc

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.