KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

