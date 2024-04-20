Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,949 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,645,526.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 0.6 %

MRNA stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.