Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Shares Down 2.3%

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.80 and last traded at C$17.04. Approximately 8,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 45,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.45.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softchoice has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.75.
Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.
