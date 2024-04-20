Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $446.05

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 446.05 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 481.52 ($5.99). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 481.50 ($5.99), with a volume of 286,067 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Treatt alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Treatt

Treatt Trading Down 2.7 %

Treatt Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 445.84. The company has a market capitalization of £284.29 million, a PE ratio of 2,602.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

About Treatt

(Get Free Report)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.