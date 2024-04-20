Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $182.59 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.15.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.