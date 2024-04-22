1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $3,743,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.30. 662,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.