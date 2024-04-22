Scott & Selber Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,976.14. The company had a trading volume of 109,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,005.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,761.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

