Monument Capital Management Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

