AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 359,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 126,912 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. On average, analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AlTi Global news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AlTi Global news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlTi Global stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AlTi Global were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

