Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.75 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

TSE ATH traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,418. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5260059 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

