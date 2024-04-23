Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $266,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,674 shares of company stock valued at $73,516,515. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average is $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

