Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys Shares of 1,550 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $256.96. 650,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.65.

Read Our Latest Report on TSCO

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.