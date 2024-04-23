Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

FENC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,313.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,662 shares of company stock worth $1,962,775. 11.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

