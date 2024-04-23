TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCBK opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

