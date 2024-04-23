iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

