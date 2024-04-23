RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 459,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,082,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

