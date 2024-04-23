Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up about 24.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 16.57% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $50,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,276,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2,472.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 292,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 196,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CAPE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 101,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Increases Dividend

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

