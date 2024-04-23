Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 1,050 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $540.59. 198,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.57 and a 200 day moving average of $532.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

