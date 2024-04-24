4,779 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,779 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LNG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.42. 2,128,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,893. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.98.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm's revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

