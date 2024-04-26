Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.93 Million Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.