VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Holdings Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 2.56% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REMX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

REMX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 30,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,829. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $330.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

