TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Short Interest Down 18.8% in April

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TPG

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TPG news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,883.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. 78.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,199,000 after acquiring an additional 320,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,634,000 after acquiring an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after acquiring an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after acquiring an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at $52,189,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,398.90%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

