StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $3.10 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
About Signature Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.