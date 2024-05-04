Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

