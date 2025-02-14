Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.99. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

