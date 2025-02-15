SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Trimmed by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after acquiring an additional 711,253 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 165.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 488,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,833,000 after acquiring an additional 304,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 208,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

