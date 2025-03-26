Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Teradyne worth $29,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.