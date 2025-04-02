Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

