Promising Bank Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Bank of America, and Intuit are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to publicly traded shares of banks, giving investors partial ownership in these financial institutions that accept deposits, extend loans, and offer a variety of financial services. They are influenced by factors such as economic conditions, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory policies, making them a unique segment of the financial market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,609,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,079,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $507.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.32. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,335,013. The stock has a market cap of $685.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.35. 1,127,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,925,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,149,888. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Intuit stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.09. 606,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,036. Intuit has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $596.09 and its 200-day moving average is $622.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Further Reading