Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 20,394 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in AvePoint by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 258,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvePoint by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $9,985,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AvePoint by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AvePoint by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,258 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AvePoint
In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AvePoint Price Performance
AvePoint stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.55 and a beta of 1.11. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
