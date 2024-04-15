AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25. 3,343,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,625,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.93 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

