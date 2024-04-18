Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.64. 53,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 127,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,870 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 156.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
