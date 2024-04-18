Archer Investment Corp Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

