Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DFS opened at $119.93 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($1.93). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

