Electronic Arts’ (EA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $153.00 target price on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.77. The stock had a trading volume of 227,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,150 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,766 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.