GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,649 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of GMS worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE GMS opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

