HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,929 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.71. 105,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,401. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.90.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

