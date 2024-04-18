Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

