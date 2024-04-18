iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 693,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,082. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

