NBW Capital LLC Takes $468,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,364. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.