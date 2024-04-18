OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 66,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 183,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

